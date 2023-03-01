Rupee slumps Rs4.61 against dollar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs4.61 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs266.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs261.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs267 and Rs269.6 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs5.82 and closed at Rs283.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs277.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 04 paisa to close at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs6.69 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs321.52 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs314.83.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by Rs1.26 and Rs1.23 to close at Rs72.45 and Rs70.90 respectively.