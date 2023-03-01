FBR Feb tax collection grows 17pc: Ishaq Dar

The Board has collected Rs4,493 billion in the first eight months of FY23

01 March,2023 11:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs527.2 billion tax in February this month, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said a 17 per cent increase in tax collection has been recorded in Feb this year on month-on-month basis.

"FBR achieved revenue target for Feb 2023 by collecting Rs527.2 billion, registering growth of 17% compared to same month last year. Cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs4,493 billion in first eight months of FY23 against Rs3,820 billion in the corresponding period last year depicting year-on-year growth of 18%."

— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 1, 2023

The minister further said the Board continued to show impressive performance during third quarter of CFY23 which displayed its commitment towards achieving revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of Rs7,640 billion despite economic challenges.