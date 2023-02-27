ADB delegation calls on Wapda chairman

Business Business ADB delegation calls on Wapda chairman

Development priorities, roadmap, financing of Wapda projects discussed

27 February,2023 07:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A five-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday called on Chairman Water And Power Development Authority (Wapda) Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd).

The delegation comprised the Executive Director for Pakistan Noor Ahmed, the Executive Director for Japan Takahiro Yasui, the Executive Director for the People’s Republic of China Veihua Liu, the Executive Director for Korea Sangmin Ryu and the Director Advisor Ronald Ray San Juan.

The matters relating to development priorities, roadmap, and financing of Wapda projects were discussed during the meeting. Member Finance Wapda Naveed Asghar Chaudhry and Member Power Wapda Engineer Jamil Akhtar were also present.

Besides briefing about the low-cost, clean, and green energy generation plan, the delegation was also apprised of Wapda’s asset base, financial streams, and innovative strategy to arrange funds for construction of its projects. The meeting brought under-construction Wapda projects, Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project in particular, to light.

Wapda also shared the portfolio of the projects, which are ready for initiating construction work at Thakot and Pattan, with the delegation.