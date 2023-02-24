Rupee gains 94 paisas against dollar

24 February,2023 06:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 94 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs259.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs260.93.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs266.6 and Rs269.3 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.74 and closed at Rs275.26 against the last day’s closing of Rs277.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs312.56 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs314.70.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 26 paisas each to close at Rs70.78 and Rs69.29 respectively.