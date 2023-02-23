Dar, Uzbek President discuss implementation of agreements on trade

23 February,2023 11:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Thursday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and practical aspects of the implementation of projects in trade, investment and transport sectors were discussed.

Ishaq Dar thanked the Uzbek President for the opportunity of the meeting and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the implementation of important agreements signed on transit and preferred trade.

In addition, within the framework of the agenda of intergovernmental negotiations, the importance of promoting specific cooperation projects in various sectors of the economy was noted.

The head of state touched upon the need for the development of bilateral bus services and the acceleration of the railway construction project, which connects Central and South Asia through Afghanistan and leads to the ports of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is on an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan to attend the 8th session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Ministerial Commission in Tashkent.