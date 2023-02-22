Gulf stock markets close trading worse

Business Business Gulf stock markets close trading worse

Lower global peers, softened oil prices impact investors’ worries on Feds rate rise to contain inflation

22 February,2023 01:37 am

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed Tuesday's trading day worse mirroring lower global peers and softened oil prices as investors worried that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rate rises more quickly in an effort to contain inflation.

Since recent statistics on core inflation increased the likelihood that interest rates would stay higher for longer, traders are also eagerly anticipating the minutes of the most recent U.S. Fed meeting, which are expected on Wednesday.

The majority of Gulf nations' currencies are tied to the US dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar often follow changes in US monetary policy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 1%, extending its down streak to four sessions. Retal Urban Development, a premium real estate developer, lost 1.9% of its value, and Dr. Sulaiman Al-habib Medical Services had a 2.1% decline.

As fears over a demand-denting global economic downturn outweighed support from supply limitations, oil prices, a crucial stimulus for the Gulf's financial markets, dropped in a tumultuous day, prompting investors to lock in profits after previous session's gains.

Abu Dhabi National Energy's 2% loss and Aldar Properties' 1.5% decline contributed to the index's 0.3% decline in Abu Dhabi.

Alpha Dhabi, a conglomerate, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, both saw declines of 1.4% and 0.7%.



Emaar Properties' decline of 1.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank's decline of 0.7% both contributed to losses in practically all sectors, which caused Dubai's benchmark index to fall by 0.1%.

The Qatari Stock Index declined 0.2%, ending a run of four straight gaining sessions.

Dukhan Bank, an Islamic bank, lost 31.2% of its value after commencing Tuesday's trading at 4 Qatari riyals and closed at 2.992 Qatari riyals.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended the day 1.3% higher, ending a losing streak of three sessions, with the majority of its member firms in the green.

The index benefited from increases in Commercial International Bank of 1.4% and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals, a manufacturer and distributor of petrochemicals in Egypt, of 6.2%.

