Yamaha increases motorbike prices owing to GST hike

Motorbikes demand considerably decreased due to price hikes and inflation, APMA Chairman

22 February,2023 01:07 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In order to pass on to customers the effects of the rise in sales tax from 17 percent to 18 percent Yamaha Motor Corporation increased the pricing of their motorbikes by a range of Rs3,000 to Rs3,500. The revised rates are effective as of February 21.

With a Rs3,000 price rise the Yamaha YB125Z will now retail for Rs308,500. With a price rise of Rs3,500 the YB125Z DX now costs Rs330,500. The cost of the YBR125 has also increased by Rs3,500 bringing the total to Rs339,500. YBR125G now costs between Rs353,000 and Rs356,000, an increase of Rs3,500 (for matt dark gray).

Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Sabir Sheikh has said that the demand for motorbikes has considerably decreased as a result of price increases and inflation. There are relatively few purchasers on the market despite the fact that the supply is impacted by CKD import problems and dealers are unable to receive the units, he added.

