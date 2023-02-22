Rothschild & Co. delegation meets FM Ishaq Dar

Business Business Rothschild & Co. delegation meets FM Ishaq Dar

Pakistan’s economic difficulties, potential road map for recovery, long-term development discussed

22 February,2023 12:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A team from Rothschild & Co. led by partners Eric Lalo and Thibaud Fourcade met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Finance Division.

Senior personnel from the Finance Division and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha attended the meeting that was held there.

FM Ishaq Dar welcomed the team and gave a brief overview of the country’s economic prospects noting that despite a difficult economic climate the government has been guiding the economy of the country towards stability and prosperity.

He mentioned that in his role as finance minister previously he had successfully finished an IMF program and that the current administration was dedicated to finishing the current program and upholding all of its international responsibilities.

The team from Rothschild & Co. informed the finance minister about the company’s history and the financial services it offers to several countries throughout the world. The delegation voiced support for the government’s policy initiatives for maintaining and enhancing monetary and fiscal stability and expressed confidence in the achievement of sustainable economic development as a result of the government’s practical measures.

The discussion covered Pakistan’s economic difficulties as well as a potential road map for a recovery that would result in long-term development and growth. The group felt strongly that positive aspects of the economy needed to be emphasized internationally.

The Finance Minister recognized Rothschild’s good intentions for Pakistan’s economic growth.

