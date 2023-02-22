Regulatory duties on imported goods extended up to 100%

Business Business Regulatory duties on imported goods extended up to 100%

Duty hiked up to 100% on imported vehicles, 20%-50% on cigars, 10% on box pack food, meat, fruits

22 February,2023 12:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has extended regulatory duties on imported goods by up to 100 percent.

There will be regulatory duty up to 100 percent on imported vehicles, duty on cigars has been increased from 20 to 50 percent whil regulatory duty on box pack food items, meat and fruits will remain up to 10 percent, according to the notification issued by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

The notification further stated that regulatory duty of up to 74 percent on dry fruits, fish and coconut has been imposed while the period of imposition of regulatory duty on imported goods was expiring on February 21, 2023 which has been extended to March 31, 2023.

