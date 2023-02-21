Export of sports goods increases 25.51pc in 7 months

21 February,2023 06:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the seven months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$ 242.074 million during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 192.874 million during July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 25.51 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 49.48 percent, surging from US$ 93.186 million last year to US$ 139.296 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 2.57 percent by going down from US$ 44.614 million last year to US$ 43.466 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 7.69 percent to US$ 59.312 million from US$ 55.074 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed an increase of 14.84 percent in January 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in January 2023 were recorded at US$ 33.393 million against exports of US$ 29.077 million in January 2022.

During the period under review, the export of footballs and all other sports products increased by 27.19 and 22.55 percent respectively, whereas the exports of gloves however dipped by 18.59 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods decreased by 1.68 percent during January 2023, in contrast to the exports of US$ 33.963 million in December 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 2.72 and 15.85 percent respectively in addition the exports of other sports commodities increased by 12.055 percent.