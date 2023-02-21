Rupee sheds 63 paisa against dollar

21 February,2023 06:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan rupee depreciated by 63 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs262.51, against the previous day’s closing of Rs261.88.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs267 and Rs269.5 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 08 paisa and closed at Rs280.10 against the last day’s closing of Rs280.18.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs315.44 as compared to its last closing of Rs315.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 17 paisa each to close at Rs71.47 and Rs69.98 respectively.