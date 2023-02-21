Pak Suzuki Motors jacks up car prices for third time this year

Indus Motor Company increased prices across the board by a range of Rs280,000 to Rs1,210,000.

21 February,2023 03:26 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In an attempt to further squeeze the auto consumers, Pak Suzuki Motor Company on Tuesday increased its car prices for a third time in 2023.

The hike has been going as high as Rs263,000 on the back of increase in power tariffs along with currency variation.

The increase in price will be applicable from February 20, 2023. On a cumulative basis, the company has raised vehicle rates by up to Rs968,000 this year.

Suzuki’s cheapest passenger car Alto VX will now be sold for Rs2.144 million following an increase of Rs110,000. The company’s high-end Swift GLX CVT saw a price increase of Rs263,000 and will now be sold for Rs4.725 million.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars by Rs115,000 to Rs355,000 citing rising production costs and recent announcements by Indus Motor Company and Honda Atlas.

Alto VX, Pak Suzuki s least costly passenger vehicle now costs Rs1.859 million after a Rs160,000 price rise since January 25. Swift s most expensive model will now retail for Rs4.115 million after a Rs355,000 price increase.

The price of the various Wagon-R models has increased from Rs208,000 to Rs257,000. Prices for the various variants of Cultus have increased by between Rs285,000 and Rs335,000.

Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars increased prices across the board with certain models seeing increases of up to Rs550,000. In addition the corporation attributed the price rise to fluctuating currency rates and rising material costs.

On January 13, Indus Motor Company increased prices across the board by a range of Rs280,000 to Rs1,210,000.