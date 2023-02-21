FATF to review India's terror financing, anti-money laundering measures

Since 2019 FATF has twice postponed India's investigation of AML, CFT laws

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has prepared a plan to review India's terror financing and anti-money laundering measures.

This year FATF will start reviewing India's terror financing and anti-money laundering measures. The period for an on-site review of India's actions will be November 2023, india's actions are planned to be discussed at the FATF Plenary meeting in June 2024. The last time FATF examined India in June 2010.

According to the FATF plan it has twice since 2019 postponed India's investigation of AML, CFT laws. Pakistan's name is not included in this list of the countries whose actions will be reviewed by FATF.

Last year in October 2022 Pakistan achieved the milestone at the global level as the FATF removed Pakistan's name from the grey list after it successfully implemented the FTF Action Plan rapidly.

FATF removed Pakistan's name from the grey list after 4 years and 4 months, Pakistan implemented all 34 points under both action plans of FATF, Pakistan's name was included in the gray list in June 2018.

