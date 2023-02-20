Rupee recovers 93 paisa against dollar

20 February,2023 06:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan rupee appreciated by 93 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs261.88, against the previous day’s closing of Rs262.81.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs264.9 and Rs267.9 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 37 paisa and closed at Rs280.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs279.81.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs2.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs315.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs313.34.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisa each to close at Rs71.30 and Rs69.82 respectively.