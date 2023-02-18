Honda Atlas announces third price rise for automobiles

Prior price increases made on Jan 23 and Feb 6, most recent increase will take effect on February 18

18 February,2023 03:46 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Honda Atlas announced a third price rise for their automobiles in 2023 with an increase up to Rs550.000.

The company has increased the price of their automobiles by a total of up to Rs1.65 million. Prior price increases were made by the business on January 23 and February 6. The most recent price increase will take effect on February 18, 2023.

The firm informed its dealers that it "had to increase existing pricing" due to the depreciation of the rupee versus the dollar, the unstable nature of the business environment, and the rise in sales tax.

A Rs250,000 price increase brought the City MT 1.2L model's pricing to Rs4.579 million. The vehicle had a previous price of Rs4.329 million. High end City Aspire CVT 1.5L pricing has increased by Rs300,000 to Rs5.419 million from Rs5.119 million.

The BR-V CVT S's price increased by Rs300,000 to Rs5.949 million.

The price hikes for the top-tier Civic models ranged from Rs480,000 to Rs550,000.

Civic 1.5L M CVT, the least expensive model, is now priced at Rs7.779 million, while Civic 1.5L LL CVT is now priced at Rs9.119 million.

Honda Atlas increased the cost of every model in its lineup by up to Rs550,000 on January 23. The firm explained the price rise as being caused by fluctuating currency rates and rising material costs.

