PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 248 points

16 February,2023 07:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 248.21 points, a negative change of 0.60 percent, closing at 41,078.65 points against 41,326.86 points the previous day.

A total of 141,865,637 shares were traded during the day as compared to 137,377,503 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.438 billion against Rs6.115 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 90 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 13,499,143 shares at Rs1.21 per share; Maple Leaf with 11,712,356 shares at Rs22.15 per share, and Meezan Bank with 7,235,853 shares at Rs96.63 per share.

Fafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs349.00 per share price, closing at Rs8,799.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs45.64 rise in its per share price to Rs655.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs48.85 per share closing at Rs801.15; followed by Js Global Cap with Rs20.44 decline to close at Rs343.56.