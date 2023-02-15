Al-Futtaim Group commits to modernize Rs2 billion to Al-Ghazi Tractors

Digital transition will be finished over four years, project's first phase of 10 months already started

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Al-Futtaim Group, located in the UAE, has committed Rs2 billion to modernize and digitally transform the IT infrastructure of its subsidiary Al-Ghazi Tractors, one of Pakistan's leading producers of agricultural machinery.

The firm said in a statement that it was integrating SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning program, to overhaul strategic decision-making as well as the overall operational strength of its existing ecosystem.

Al-Ghazi Tractors Acting CEO Javed Iqbal remarked, "Through the integration of SAP's key automotive modules, our core operational teams across the area will get access to real-time, data-based reporting that will allow smooth decision-making with few delays."

The organization's end-to-end connections with suppliers, dealers, and other shareholders would change considerably once the system is completely functioning, he continued.

The software suite will allow Al-Ghazi Tractors to optimize its enterprise resource planning by utilizing a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, analytics, the Internet of Things, and machine learning.

According to the corporation, the digital transition will be finished over the following four years. The project's first phase, which will last 10 months, has already started.

Al-Ghazi Tractors, a Karachi-based corporation founded in June 1983 and privatized in December 1991, operates there. It runs a production facility in Dera Ghazi Khan, some 700 kilometers distant, where it works with Case New Holland, a leading producer of agricultural tractors, to produce New Holland (Fiat) tractors.