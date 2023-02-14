Gold price slumps Rs1700 per tola

14 February,2023 08:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs195,900 against sale at Rs197,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,457 to Rs167,953 against Rs169,410, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs153,957 from Rs155,293, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,130 and Rs1,826.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1,855 from US$1,860, the association reported.