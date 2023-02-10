Yen strengthens as Kazuo Ueda likely to be nominated BOJ governor

Ueda is an economist and former member of the BOJ's Policy Board.

10 February,2023 01:58 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - The yen strengthened broadly on Friday after the Nikkei reported that the Japanese government was set to nominate Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan's next governor.

The yen strengthened by as much as 0.7% to 130.59 per dollar. It was last up 0.4% at 131.08 per dollar.

The euro fell 0.5% to 140.59 yen and the Australian dollar fell 0.4% to 90.82 yen.

