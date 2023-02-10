EFF ninth review: IMF issues statement on talks with Pakistan

The IMF staff concluded visit to Pakistan on February 9

10 February,2023 09:14 am

WASHINGTON DC (Web Desk) - A timely and decisive implementation of policy measures along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development, the International Monetary Fund’s mission chief Nathan Porter said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF mission led by Mr Porter visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to hold discussions under the ninth review of the authorities’ program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

At the end of the visit, Mr Porter issued the following statement:

“The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions.

“Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances. Key priorities include strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector.

The statement further says the timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development.

“Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalize the implementation details of these policies.”