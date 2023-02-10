Pak Suzuki hikes car prices second time in one month

Honda Atlas and Indus Motor Company have already announced price hike for second time

10 February,2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pak Suzuki Motor Company has hiked the prices of cars from Rs175,000 to Rs350,000.

This is the second price hike by the company within a month and the new prices will be effective from February 9.

In the previous increase the prices were hiked between Rs115,000 and Rs355,000 on January 24.

Other two car manufacturing top brand of the country, Honda Atlas and Indus Motor Company have also increased prices of their cars.

The price of Alto has been increased to Rs2.034 million after Rs175,000 hike. The price of Swift has been increased by Rs347,000 to new price of Rs4.462 million. Similarly, price of Wagon-R has been increased from Rs287,000 to Rs289,000 and that of Cultus increased from Rs287,000 to Rs337,000.