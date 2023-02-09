Punjab police crack down on petroleum hoarders, seize huge quantity

09 February,2023 12:37 pm

LAHORE/SHEIKHUPURA/KASUR - The Punjab police have launched a crackdown on the hoaders of petroleum products across the province and seized a huge quantity of petrol and diesel.

The crackdown has been launched in the aftermath of shortage of POL products in several cities of the province. The seized quantity of fuel is worth around Rs630 million.

Police teams raided several filling stations and storage depots in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh and other cities and sezied oil tankers.

On the other hand, motorists are still facing difficulties in finding fuel at some petrol pumps in cities including Lahore. They are complaining about receiving limited fuel at some petrol pumps. There are reports of closure of many filling stations in Lahore.

The shortage persists depsite tall claims by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik who had earlier dispelled the rumours regarding shortage of petroleum products in the country. He told a press conference on Wednesday that Pakistan had sufficient stock of diesel and petrol.

Warning the hoarders, Mr Malik said the government would cancel the licences if someone was found involved in creating artificial shortage. He dispelled the impression that the government was immediately increasing the prices of petroleum products. The minister said the government was taking steps to improve the economy of the country.

-- Ogra asks Punjab CS to take action against hoarders --



The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has also written a letter to the provincial chief secretary, asking him to take action against those illegally hoarding petrol and diesel stocks.

In a letter, Ogra’s Senior Executive Director - Enforcement Sohail Ahmed Tariq wrote that the authority had identified, through market intelligence, locations in Punjab that “might be in use to dump/store [petroleum] products for inventory gains”.

These 19 locations were contributing to the existing shortage of petroleum products in some cities of Punjab, thereby committing illegal acts, he added.