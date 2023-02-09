Dar urges contribution in PM relief fund for Turkiye quake victims

Business Business Dar urges contribution in PM relief fund for Turkiye quake victims

Finance Minister says that he’ll discuss IMF negotiations with business community in coming days

09 February,2023 03:07 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar urged industry to contribute to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye's Earthquake Victims.

Dar stated that the sum given to the fund will qualify for the charitable giving and tax relief. Turkiye has faced a natural disaster and therefore we need to raise money to assist, he said adding, "Please utilize some of the export income to make a gift."

According to the finance minister, Turkey has always helped Pakistan and we should do something to help the brotherly nation in its time of need. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delegated responsibility for organizing a contribution account for Turkiye to the Ministry of Finance.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has established this account and sent a circular to commercial banks in an effort to facilitate donations, he added.

Dar said that parliamentarians were thinking about donating a portion of their salaries to the fund. He said that he will share the outcomes of official discussions with the business groups in the upcoming days with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government would send assistance to Turkiye in an effort to support relief and rescue efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz had said. He directed to establish a relief fund. He was also planned to travel to Turkiye but that trip has been postponed.