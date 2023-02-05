Pakistan Chemicals Expo 2023 will start on February 7

Chemical sector is third fastest expanding industry in world

05 February,2023 03:25 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The third fastest expanding industry in the world is the chemical sector. A careful estimate states that more than 70000 items are created using various chemicals, and their combined value on the world market is close to 6 trillion dollars.

On February 7 and 8, at the Expo Centre in Lahore, PCMA will host Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023, its second two-day B2B mega event, with the theme of forging new connections in an effort to raise awareness of the advancements and prospects in the chemical industry.

Traders, technology providers, equipment suppliers, logistic partners, and other connected domestic and foreign chemical producers and stakeholders will show their goods and services at PCE 2023.

