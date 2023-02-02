Gold price increases Rs2200 to Rs207,200 per tola

02 February,2023 07:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs207,200 against Rs205,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,887 to Rs177,641 against Rs175,754, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs162,837 from Rs161,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola gold increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs2,300 whereas that of 10-gram silver went up by Rs42.88 to 1,971.88.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$31 to US$ 1,955, the Association reported.