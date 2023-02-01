As markets take in business earnings, US equities increase

As markets take in business earnings, US equities increase

Wall Street closes higher, GM increases by more than 8% as Caterpillar falls by 4.8%

01 February,2023 05:13 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - As investors digested significant earnings reports and prepared for this week s central bank interest rate announcements, Wall Street equities edged higher on Tuesday.

Before the opening bell, Caterpillar, a maker of construction equipment, published mixed fourth quarter earnings stressing how increased transportation and material costs hurt profitability.

However, General Motors experienced better fourth-quarter profits and the resolution of its logistical issues improved its forecast for 2023.

General Motors increased by more than 8 percent while Caterpillar fell by 4.8 percent.

A lesser rate increase of 25 basis points is anticipated to be announced by the US Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting as inflation shows signs of abating.

Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1 percent to 33,761.88 around 15 minutes into trade.

The S&P 500 Index increased by 0.3 percent to 4,027.90, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 0.4 percent to 11,442.82.

Pfizer also reported record earnings for 2022 but it issued a warning that sales of its Covid-19 oral medication and vaccine will decline this year.

