Honda Atlas hikes motorbike prices

Business Business Honda Atlas hikes motorbike prices

Rupee devaluation, import restrictions and increased manufacturing cost being reasons for price increase

01 February,2023 02:36 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Honda Atlas increased the prices of motorbikes up to Rs30,000 amid sharp devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, import restrictions and increased manufacturing cost.

Motorcycles dealers have said that they have been notified with the increased new prices. The new prices will be effective from February 1, 2023, according to Honda Atlas.

The price of country’s most popular motorbike CD70 has reached to Rs128,900 after an increase of Rs7,400.

According to motorbike dealers, the bikes were being sold in the country at price higher than the fixed, just as the CD70 was already being sold at Rs132,000.

It is also pertinent to mention that Pak Suzuki has announced a suspension in its manufacturing citing supply chain issue.