Other factors contributing to dollar volatility, Chairman FBR

Business Business Other factors contributing to dollar volatility, Chairman FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed about dollar smuggling on weekly basis

27 January,2023 01:31 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed has claimed that there were other factors contributing to the volatility of the dollar.

Speaking in Peshawar he said that FBR had undertaken several initiatives to boost the country’s economy and that it was fully cognizant of the demands of the time.

The topic of this year s World Customs Day was closing the tax gap, he said, adding that efforts were being made in that direction and this year will be the first time that direct tax collections will outpace those of indirect tax.

FBR Chairman said that force had been increased in order to prevent the smuggling of dollars at airports and borders. Additionally, the amount of money that may be taken out of the nation has been limited from $10,000 to $5,000.

He added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was being briefed about the dollar smuggling on weekly basis.

Asim Ahmed further said that no decision had yet been made on charging non-filers bank transactions and attempts were being taken to keep the borders open all day for business.

