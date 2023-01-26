FBR exempts multiple taxes on import of supply of donation consignments for flood victims

26 January,2023 09:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The premier tax collection agency of the county, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax, federal excise duty (FED), and income tax on the import and supply of donation consignments and relief items for relief operations for flood victims for three months period.

An SRO70(I)/2023 issued by the bureau says the federal government has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the import and supply of the donation consignments and relief items as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees, from the whole of the sales tax.

Under the SRO, the FBR has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the whole of FED leviable on the donation consignment and relief items goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees.