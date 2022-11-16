Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups: Dar

Business Business Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups: Dar

Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups, says Dar

16 November,2022 08:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday expressed government’s resolve to provide housing facilities to the low and middle income groups at affordable prices.

Chairing a meeting on Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) Scheme at Finance Division, the minister advised the relevant authorities to work out feasible proposals, addressing and resolving the operational ambiguities in the existing programme and make it vibrant for the benefit of the population.

He further extended government’s all out support to the stakeholders in this regard, the statement added.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ housing finance mark-up subsidy scheme, its financial features and its operational, functional constraints and way forward to provide housing finance facilities to the masses.

The meeting also deliberated on some structural changes in the existing Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme to make it more targeted and accessible for the masses to get benefit of the program.