Business Business PSX gains 186 points, closes at 42,983 points

16 November,2022 08:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend and gained 186.90 points, a positive change of 0.44 percent, closing at 42,983.75 against 42,796.85 points on the last working day.

A total of 186,709,771 shares were traded during the day as compared to 188,664,158 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.663 billion against Rs 7.411 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with 19,422,092 shares at Rs 18.36 per share, Hascol petrol with 16,148,500 shares at Rs 8.04 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 11,501,715 shares at Rs 148.33 per share.

Faisal Spinning witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 25.57 per share price, closing at Rs 366.57, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs 20 rise in its per share price to Rs 345.

Allawasaya witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 197.20 per share closing at Rs 2432.18 followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 87 decline to close at Rs 1073.