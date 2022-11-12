IMF asks Pakistan to meet targets before talks

12 November,2022 07:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday asked Pakistan to meet the targets before the talks and also demanded to increase tax collection.



Sources privy to the matter said that the talks date between Pakistan and the international lender watchdog has been changed, and the talks with the IMF will not be able to beign from the November 15.



The IMF wants Pakistan to fully implement the targets before the negotiations, but due to the recent floods in the country, the surplus from the provinces and the primary balance target could not be met, said sources.



In this regard, the state minister for finance Aisha Ghous Pasha stated that it was discussed with the IMF about increasing expenditures due to the recent floods that wreaked havoc in the country because funds were used in flood relief activities, and the IMF has demanded a list of targets that were not met.