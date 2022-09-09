AIIB appreciates govt's economic policies

09 September,2022 07:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Asia Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) on Friday appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses.

Director General Investment Asia Infrastructure and Investment Bank Ms. Supee Teravaninthom during a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail highlighted the role of the bank in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s financial support and cooperation to Pakistan.

She was heading AIIB delegation that met the finance minister here, said a press statement issued by finance ministry adding that senior officers from finance division also participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the finance minister shared with the delegation the currently undertaken budgetary and fiscal measures. He apprised them about the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure.

The finance minister also apprised the delegation about the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan.

The minister expressed gratitude to AIIB delegation for their support, the statement added.