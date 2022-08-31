OGRA slashes LPG prices by Rs 6.36 per kg

31 August,2022 09:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday slashed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by RS 6.36 per kg.



According to an OGRA notification, LPG prices have been reduced by Rs 6.36 per kg and domestic cylinder prices have been reduced by Rs75.11.



The new price of LPG for September has been set at Rs 211.55 per kg. The price of a domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg has been increased to Rs 2496, the notification further stated.