ADB assures Pakistan of its support to build resilience, mitigate climate crisis

31 August,2022 05:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on Wednesday assured the Pakistan government of full support in building resilience and mitigating impact of climate crisis.



"The news out of Pakistan is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the severe floods," he said on his official twitter handle.



"I have assured the government that ADB stands with them in these hard times and will continue our support to build resilience and mitigate the impact of the climate crisis," the ADB President added.

