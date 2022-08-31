NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had submitted an application for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.69 per unit, Nepra said.

The actual expenses of FCA in July was Rs10.98, while reference fuel expenses were Rs4.69. Due to the violation of the merit order, extra burden of Rs7 billion and 52 crore was imposed.

Similarly, they added, the shortage of LNG put an additional burden of over Rs6 billion on the NEPRA which they ultimately had to pass on to the consumers.

As per Nepra officials, extra burden of Rs7 billion and 59 crore will be imposed on the electricity users while the notification of the prices will be issued later.