Miftah Ismail assures KP of full support, cooperation

Miftah Ismail assures KP of full support, cooperation

29 August,2022 10:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Monday held a meeting with the Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra here and assured him of full support and cooperation,

The Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail about the finances of newly merged districts. He also shared about the various reforms being undertaken in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue comprehensively addressed all the concerns and assured the Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of full support and cooperation.