Dollar continues its upward trajectory against PKR in interbank

26 August,2022 02:36 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar on Friday continued its winning streak in interbank against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR).

The dollar, which is consistently gaining ground, gained Rs1.34 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs220.

However, the US dollar is still down by over Rs19 from record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.