Pakistani pine nuts exports to China hit $41.48 million in first seven months of 2022

Business Business Pakistani pine nuts exports to China hit $41.48 million in first seven months of 2022

China imported 3,770.76 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan.

24 August,2022 01:55 pm

BEIJING (Web Desk) - Pakistani pine nuts’ exports to China in the first seven months of this year crossed US $41.48 million, according to the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Data from GACC showed that during January-July of 2022, China imported 3,770.76 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan worth $41.48 million while in the same period, China imported 11,513.7 tons of pine nuts around the world valuing about $88.020 million. Overall, China has imported $88.020 million of pine nuts and out of that 47.12% is from Pakistan.

Data also showed that China imported 6,954.64 tons of pine nuts worth $39.19 million from Russia, 568.1 tons worth $4.32 million from Kazakhstan and 220.18 tons of pine nuts valuing $3.01 million from Afghanistan in the first seven months of this year.