Gold price up by Rs3550 to Rs146,150 per tola

22 August,2022 09:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs3550 per tola and was sold at Rs146,150 on Monday against its sale at Rs142,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs3044 and was sold at Rs125,300 against its sale at Rs122,256 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs114,858 against its sale at Rs112,068, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1729 against its sale at $1747, the association reported.