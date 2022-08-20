Gold price rises to Rs142,800 per tola

20 August,2022 07:45 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The gold prices on Saturday continued to increase as the price of gold per tola of 24-karat has surged by Rs600.

With this increase, the gold per tola of 24-karat is now available in the domestic market at Rs142,800.

In the same way, the price of 22-karat gold has also witnessed an increase to reach Rs130,000, while the 21-carat gold now available at Rs124,775.

The price of silver has reached Rs1520 per tola after a decrease of Rs30.

