Dollar rout continues, closes at 213.90 against rupee in interbank

Business Business Dollar rout continues, closes at 213.90 against rupee in interbank

Dollar rout continues, closes at 213.90 against rupee in interbank

16 August,2022 04:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) –The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Tuesday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

According to State Bank of Pakistan(SBP), the rupee closed at 213.90 against the US dollar in the interbank market and at the close of today’s market, the dollar depreciated Rs0.09 or 0.04% against the rupee.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by Rs1.51 against the dollar to close at RS213.98.



It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.



