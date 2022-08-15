Gold price declines by Rs4,300 per tola

15 August,2022 07:13 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The price of gold Monday decreased on the backdrop of decrease in US dollar price against the Pakistani rupee.

The price of gold per tola of 24-karat goes down by Rs4,300 in the domestic market.

With this decrease, the price of gold per tola of 24-karat has now settled at Rs134,200.

Moreover, the price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also decreased by Rs3,686 to reach Rs115,055.

In the domestic market, silver prices fell by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs1,540 and Rs1,320.30 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the global market, the price of gold per ounce has decreased by $27 to reach $1,775 per ounce.