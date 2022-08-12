Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

Business Business Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

PKR continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

12 August,2022 10:24 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Friday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs2.38 against the rupee and is being traded around Rs216.50.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by Rs3.03 or 1.38% against the dollar to close at RS218.88.