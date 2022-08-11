Pakistan, EU discuss progress on GPS Plus

Pakistan, EU discuss progress on GPS Plus

11 August,2022 11:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation including progress on Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus.

The discussion was made during a call on meeting of the ambassador with Miftah Ismail, according to press statement issued by finance ministry. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations and development cooperation between the EU and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with the EU including trade and economic relations. He stressed the need to further strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

The Finance Minister also apprised the EU ambassador on recent economic developments and policies of the present government.

Miftah said enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable were the foremost priorities of the present government.

He thanked the EU Ambassador for her cooperation and assured her all out support from Finance Ministry.

The Ambassador on the occasion highlighted the mutual relations between Pakistan and the EU in diversified fields and appreciated present government’s ongoing economic reform agenda.

The Ambassador also supported Pakistan’s efforts towards making progress for GSP Plus and extended her cooperation.