Total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach at $13.56 billion

Business Business Total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach at $13.56 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach at $13.56 billion

11 August,2022 11:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached at $ 13.56 billion in the week ended on August 05, 2022.

According to a statement of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the SBP were accounted US$ 7,830.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,730.8 million.

The SBP spokesperson informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 555 million to US$ 7.83 billion, during the week ended on August 5, 2022 due to external debt payments.

Debt repayments were expected to moderate during the next three weeks of this month as around three-fourth of debt servicing for the month of August was concentrated during the first week, he added.

In the previous week ended on July 29, total liquid foreign reserves hold by the country was US$ 14,208.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 8,385.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,823.3 million.