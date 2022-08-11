Govt plans mini-budget to meet IMF conditions

Government plans amendment in Finance Bill through an ordinance.

11 August,2022 01:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal government has planned to present mini-budget to fetch billions in taxes on fertilizer, sugar, tobacco and textile industries.

According to sources privy with the development, Inland Revenue Policy Wing of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is preparing proposals for mini-budget.

Government plans amendment in Finance Bill through an ordinance before an executive board meeting of the IMF.