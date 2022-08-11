Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continues winning streak

11 August,2022 09:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday continued its winning streak in interbank and open market against the dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs1.91 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs220.

The greenback has lost Rs19.94 since its peak of Rs239.94

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a positive trend on second working day of the week as KSE-100 index was being traded around 42,600 points.