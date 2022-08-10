Gold price decreases slightly by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola
Business
KARACHI (Dunya News) - The gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a slight decrease as the rupee continues to gain ground against the greenback.
The price of gold per tola of 24-karat goes down by Rs400.
Now, the gold per tola of 24-karat is available at Rs143,100.
Moreover, the price of 10-gram has also declined by Rs343 to Rs122,685.
On the other side, the international market witnessed increase in the gold prices, as the gold per ounce witnessed hike by $14 to reach $1,791.