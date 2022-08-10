Gold price decreases slightly by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola

Business Business Gold price decreases slightly by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola

Gold price decreases slightly by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola

10 August,2022 05:55 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a slight decrease as the rupee continues to gain ground against the greenback.

The price of gold per tola of 24-karat goes down by Rs400.

Now, the gold per tola of 24-karat is available at Rs143,100.

Moreover, the price of 10-gram has also declined by Rs343 to Rs122,685.

On the other side, the international market witnessed increase in the gold prices, as the gold per ounce witnessed hike by $14 to reach $1,791.