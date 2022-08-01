Suzuki the showstopper of event at PAPS Auto show 2022

01 August,2022 09:55 pm

LAHORE: If you happen to be a Pakistani car enthusiast, you have come to the right place. PAPS was the place to be this weekend. The PAPS Auto show 2022 that took place this weekend has been the talk of the town amongst car enthusiasts. The event hosted a flamboyant display of vehicles from all the major players in the auto industry. The attendees were from all walks of life, from vendors, industry analysts, investors, and OEM manufacturers, to of course car enthusiasts and consumers. The consumers seemed to thoroughly enjoy all the cars at the display. However, there was a clear fuss and din around Suzuki’s display throughout the three-day event.

While the red Swift and the eye-catching blue Alto turned heads, the onlookers seemed equally excited to see an array of new models that Suzuki has not yet introduced in the local market. Each day was a new surprise as new hatchbacks and SUV’s were seen mesmerizing the attendees at the Suzuki’s bay. It seems as if Suzuki is all set to introduce these newer models from its global and Japanese lineups to Pakistan. And if the recent all-new swift is to be any indication, we can expect Suzuki to introduce more of such premium and feature-studded cars in the Pakistani market. Perhaps this is why the attendees seemed excited to see an SUV and more and more futuristic hatchbacks at the event from Suzuki.

Ertiga and XL7 made things exciting for those with an eye for innovation and luxury in SUV’s and crossovers.

The show ended with Hustler and XBEE, both the models are part of Suzuki’s Japanese line-up. Hustler is already quite a hit with the Pakistani consumers as the imported version is increasingly seen on the Pakistani roads. The excitement of the attendees was therefore understandable as they got to see promising, futuristic cars from the largest auto manufacturer which means they may rightly hope to see higher-end cars in SUV, crossover and hatchback categories from the largest manufacturer with the strongest after-sales and support network in the country.